VBWVRC598print.jpg

Head coach Austin Shepherd and Bailey Mulihan celebrate a Grace Mulihan kill.

 By Gidal Kaiser

After an outstanding 41-5 season for the Wapsie Valley Warriors volleyball team that saw a trip to the state tournament, head coach Austin Sheperd was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for his work.

"I am so proud of my athletes," Shepherd said. "They bought into the goals set and rose up to the challenge to reach those goals. It is amazing to see the growth that happened this season and the support they gave each other. This was truly a memorable season and that doesn't begin to capture it." 