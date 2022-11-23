After an outstanding 41-5 season for the Wapsie Valley Warriors volleyball team that saw a trip to the state tournament, head coach Austin Sheperd was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for his work.
"I am so proud of my athletes," Shepherd said. "They bought into the goals set and rose up to the challenge to reach those goals. It is amazing to see the growth that happened this season and the support they gave each other. This was truly a memorable season and that doesn't begin to capture it."
Shepherd was one of 30 coaches around the country to be named to the AVCA 30 under 30 for high school coaches.
"I am very grateful for being recognized amongst so many deserving coaches across the nation," Shepherd said.
According to the AVCA website, in order to be considered for the honor, high school coaches meeting the proper age requirement must be an AVCA member and actively coaching high school/interscholastic girls and/or boys volleyball.
"This recognition is a real team effort," Shepherd said. "I'm so thankful to have athletes, coaches, administrators, parents and community members who have bought into the program and trusted the process."