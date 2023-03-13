He almost didn’t see the email.
Wapsie Valley’s Duane Foster had to get the email twice telling him that he had won the Class A Regional Coach of the Year award.
“It actually came as a surprise to me,” Foster said. “I must have missed the first email, so they had to send me another one.”
With two coaches being selected in each class, Foster was one of the two winners of the award in class A along with West Hancock’s Mark Sanger.
Being in an area with so many great programs, Foster credits his own coaching staff with winning the award.
“There’s so many programs around here that it’s a great honor to be recognized by some of my peers,” Foster said. “It’s an award that goes to one person, but it’s a staff award. You can’t win awards without having great people around you and players. We were fortunate enough to have a great senior group.”
The senior group helped lead the Warriors to a 7-3 record this season and also had state finalist West Hancock on their heels in the playoffs.
“The seniors [were the best part of the year],” Foster said. “Just from the end of the season before, they were excited about where the program was going. We have a lot of kids that play other sports and they represent the school really well. We loved coming to work every single day with them. They were a lot of fun.”
Two of the Warriors’ three losses came to state finalists in West Hancock and eventual champion, Grundy Center.
“We have a lot of respect for what they [West Hancock] do,” Foster said. “They are a contender every year. We knew going in that it was going to be that type of game. They are really well coached. We were ready for that challenge and we left everything out there. We had them on fourth down 11 times and they only punted three times.”
The impact that the seniors have left the program has created a ripple effect that Foster hopes will resonate for years to come.
“We learned how committed a team needs to be to get there,” Foster said. “This was a tight knit group that did things outside of football together. That is the type of atmosphere that we want the program to be. We want it to be a family type atmosphere where they work hard and work together.”