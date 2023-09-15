INDEPENDENCE - It was a good race on Thursday night for four area teams in Independence
Boys Race
Wapsie Valley's Aiden Shannon set the pace early in the boys race and found himself in a wire-to-wire situation. Shannon was able to win his first race with a time of 16:28.14, 24 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
"It feels really good," Shannon said. "These last couple of races I've had, in the last mile I feel terrible. Every race I've almost passed out because I was so dizzy. These last couple of days I've just started to drink a ton of water and after this one I felt great."
This was Shannon's first win of his career after three straight second place finishes, in only his first year as a distance racer after switching over from football.
He's confident that he made the right choice.
"I really love running," Shannon said. "I think I would've regretted it if I didn't come out."
Aiden Brady was the second Warrior to cross the finish line in 11th place and a time of 18:15.06.
Finn Schaefer was the third runner in 21st place with a time of 19:30.01. Hayden Hilsenbeck and Elijah Eick rounded out the scoring racers for Wapsie Valley coming in 49th and 53rd places, respectively. The duo crossed the line in 22:13.41 and 22:54.35.
Overall, Wapsie Valley finished in sixth place as a team with 130 points.
Waverly-Shell Rock was also there and they had one of their best races to date.
Austin Soldwisch was the highest Go-Hawk finisher in fourth place with a time of 16:53.39, 25 seconds behind Shannon. Colin Knudson also cracked the top-10 with a 10th place finish and a time of 18:09.78.
Aiden Bridges also had a solid race, coming in 20th place and hitting the timing pad at 19:29.58.
Zander Christiansen and Tsion Bird were the fourth and fifth W-SR racers to score on Thursday night. Christiansen crossed the line in 29th place and Bird in 32nd. They crossed the line in 20:01.70 and 20:25.23, respectively.
As a team, the Go-Hawks had 92 team points which was good for second place. This was 69 points behind first place Clear Creek-Amana. All seven of the Clipper runners finished in the top-nine.
"We're really progressing well with a lot of new guys running this year," head coach Kevin Kueker said. "10 of the 14 who ran last night had season bests, and that's coming off all but one having a personal record last week! Soldwisch has put in the mileage to run with the leaders, and he's beginning to understand how to race and finish with them too. Going sub-17 [minutes] crosses off one of his goals for the season."
Nashua-Plainfield also raced and Jase Hansen finished as the 12th best runner in the race with a time of 18:36.20.
Caleb Sinnwell and Luke Paplow stayed together all race and they finished back-to-back in 26 and 27th places, respectively with times of 19:43.95 and 19:51.08.
Avery Mueller and Jake Smith were close behind in 30th and 31st places, respectively. Mueller and Smith rounded out the scoring with times of 20:16.97 and 20:22.29.
The Huskies rounded up 122 team points, good for fifth place.
Janesville's Ethan Hjelmeland was the fastest racer on the team in 47th place and a time of 22:02.93.
Seth Gregorsok, Jason Westendorf and Alex Oltmann were all very close to each other in 52nd, 54 and 56th places, respectively. The trio crossed the line in 22:41.10, 22:59.55 and 23:04.99.
Aiden Little came in 63rd place with a time of 31:22.49.
The Wildcats finished with 262 team points to finish in 10th place.
Girls Race
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck had another great race on Thursday after she came away with another win with a time fo 19:22.08, two seconds ahead of second place.
Ellie Eick and Jalissa White finished back-to-back in 44 and 45th places, respectively. The duo crossed the line in 24:02.92 and 24:30.03.
In 50 and 55th places was Amberley Gerholdt and Marleigh Lowe, respectively. Gerholdt was quicker with a time of 26:13.46 and Lowe was nearby with a time of 27:44.05.
N-P finished with 165 team points, good for sixth place.
No. 18 in 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock had a really strong race on Thursday night and they were anchored by Sydney Bochmann and her third place finish. Bochmann crossed the line in 20:16.28.
"Sydney and our seniors have stepped up into the leadership position," head coach Jason Milkie said. "This group of seniors has been making an impact since they were freshmen and now they are helping lead our team to new heights. The bonding and the team culture go back to these seniors, they have created a culture of giving their best and leaving it out there."
Emma Smith also had a solid race with a seventh place finish and a time of 20:58.47. Cece Jerome was the next Go-Hawk to cross the line in 11th place and a time of 21:09.70.
Jailyn Kent and Kate Nelson rounded out the scorers for W-SR with 18 and 20th places finishes, respectively. They hit the marker at 21:26.82 and 21:31.18.
W-SR finished with 55 team points, 18 behind first place Clear Creek-Amana.
"The team is progressing really well," Milke said. "This year our motto is 'Run With Heart', the team has really embraced this and it shows day in and day out. Even on days that are tough, the girls still give it their all and step up to the competition. Last night we really challenged the girls to finish on empty and they left it all on the course. We are excited to see where this year's journey will take the girls!"
For Wapsie Valley, Jaylin May was the top finisher in 31st place with a time of 22:45.50. Ava Meyer and Maya Barnes were the next two finishers for the black and gold, crossing the line in 36th and 41st places, respectively. They finished with times of 23:07.35 and 23:39.61.
Miriam Rulaphaugh and Kali Lampe rounded out the scorers for the Warriors in 48th and 51st places, respectively.
The duo hit the mat with times of 26:02.31 and 26:24.83.
Wapsie Valley finished with 171 team points to put them in seventh place.