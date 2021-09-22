The two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Waverly City Council took time during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting to address issues in what the incumbent likened to “campaign speeches.”
Challenger Phil Trimble, who had addressed the council twice before about issues with the budget and spending on projects like the renovation of South Riverside Park, stepped before the microphone to talk about the negative tone of city council campaigns of late.
His first example was a postcard sent during the June special election for the Ward 2 seat that current Councilwoman Julie Meyers won. He said the post card was condemned by everyone on the council at the time.
In addressing the Ward 5 race, Trimble said someone had released his personal medical information that had been leaked within the last six weeks, and “grossly misleading articles and flat-out lies.” In a follow-up Wednesday afternoon, Trimble told Waverly Newspapers he was referring to two different pieces printed on this newspaper’s opinion page.
“These attacks are completely unwarranted,” Trimble said. “Waverly deserves better.”
He added a friend of his had run for public office “at a much higher level” recently.
“This individual refused to get down in the mud and refused to sling any trash, because they thought that their constituents deserved better,” he said. “I believe that the Waverly people deserve better.
“If you or your representatives need to lie to the people, you don’t deserve their vote. That goes for me and any candidate. If you need to mislead or take part in any personal attacks, you don’t deserve to be honored by sitting on the dais, and you don’t deserve the people’s votes, and neither do I.”
He said the harshest words he said straight to the council were, “Shame on you,” when it regarded budgeting, which he said are the same words he tells his son when he does something wrong.
“I (implore) all candidates to stick to the issues, tell the people where you stand and stay out of the mud,” Trimble said. “This is what the people of Waverly deserve.”
He also suggested that instead of “canned answers” and “prepared statements,” he challenged anyone, including current Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, to a debate.
As is customary for municipal elections, Waverly Newspapers is planning to hold a candidate forum sometime in October and will invite Trimble, Kangas and the other candidates in contested races — Ward 1’s Brian Birgen and Blake Yanda and At-Large candidates Ann Rathe and Troy Collins – to participate.
“We can have an interactive conversation about the issues,” Trimble said. “This is what the people deserve. They deserve where we stand and what we stand for. The mud-slinging is unnecessary, and there’s no need for it.
“Waverly is a place of honor, just like sitting up on the dais is a place of honor.”
He added an accusation that a woman had followed him around a grocery store last weekend, which he said another person told him was a “minion” of a current council member. He didn’t name names in his claim, but said the action was unnecessary.
“The people deserve better,” he said in closing.
In a rare move, Kangas stepped off the dais to the lectern to address the council and provide a rebuttal to one of Trimble’s recent guest opinions in Waverly Newspapers. He said talking at that point rather than waiting until the City Council comment portion at the end of the meeting was appropriate response.
Kangas agreed with Trimble in calls for civility, and Kangas wants it.
“If he can point out where I have ‘slung mud,’ I would be willing to take that back,” Kangas said. “The worst I said was that there were inconsistencies, inaccuracies in what he wrote, and then I offered a counter opinion to that.”
He also corrected Trimble, stating the challenger called Kangas “a liar” on tape.
“If that is not getting in the mud, I don’t know what is,” the three-term Ward 5 councilman and current mayor pro-tempore said.
Getting to the issues, Kangas said one of Trimble’s charges was the councilman’s statement about $10 million in loans for the Dry Run Creek improvements.
“He uses a document from 2010 – five years before we even did the project – to point that out,” Kangas said.
To clarify his previous statement, Kangas referred to two resolutions for general obligation bonds enacted in 2014 and 2015. The first passed, 6-0, with Kangas absent, was for $2.45 million slated for the project, and the second was for $7.8 million for the Dry Run.
“Seven-point-eight million and 2.45 million is 10.25 million,” he concluded. “That is what the city borrowed, took out in bonds for the Dry Run project. Yes, we received some funding from the state for that. That is being paid back to us on a yearly installment at about $500,000 a year through the year 2025.
“Like many things, when you get money from the state, it’s not that they’re just handing you a check. It’s that you’re paying first, and then they will pay you back later. The same thing happens when we get money from the (federal) government as well.”
After Kangas concluded and returned to his seat, Mayor Adam Hoffman closed the public comments, and the council resumed business.