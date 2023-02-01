Warriors

The Wapsie Valley Warriors edged out a 39-33 regional win over Lisbon to qualify for the state tournament.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

Lisbon- The Wapsie Valley Warriors have been rolling in their duals this season and were looking for a similar result Tuesday night.

Lisbon’s Wesley Sadler started the meet off in 106 pounds with a 4-2 decision win over Kaiden Belinsky to put the Greyhounds on the board first.

Tags