Lisbon- The Wapsie Valley Warriors have been rolling in their duals this season and were looking for a similar result Tuesday night.
Lisbon’s Wesley Sadler started the meet off in 106 pounds with a 4-2 decision win over Kaiden Belinsky to put the Greyhounds on the board first.
Landan Frost pushed the 113 pound match to overtime against Jackson Knapp, but Knapp got a takedown in overtime to get the 4-2 decision win.
Brandon Paez kept the Lisbon winning streak rolling with a 17-1 tech fall win over Brody Kleitsch to put the Greyhounds ahead 11-0 after three matches.
Dawson Schmidt got Wapsie Valley on the board with a win by fall over Ben Kelley in 28 seconds.
Easton Krall followed suit with a 31 second pin over Lucas Capron to all of a sudden put the Warriors ahead 12-11 in a quick two match swing.
Kanen Decker lost by major decision, 11-3, to Tiernan Boots in the 138 pound bout.
Indy Harbaugh continued Lisbon’s winning streak with a win by fall over Dallas Tisue in 1:15 to put the Greyhounds ahead 21-12.
Garrett Miller got Wapsie Valley back on track with a win by fall over Junior Krob in 2:44 in the 152 pound match.
Brock Kleitsch battled with Henry Neymeyer and came away with a pin at the end of the second period.
Matthias Kohl kept Lisbon in the match with a win by fall over Jonah Frost in 2:48.
Cannon Joerger and Jake Schoer both won by forfeit to put the Warriors ahead 36-27.
Needing a win, Keegon Brown sealed things with an 11-6 decision win over Indy Ferguson in the 220 pound match.
With the regional win secured, Derek Hilsenbeck lost by fall to Wyatt Smith in the second period.
The Warriors beat Lisbon 39-33 and will wrestling at Xtreme Arena Saturday at 9 a.m.