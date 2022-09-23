After beating top-five ranked Union just two nights ago, the Warriors had another tough test when they welcomed New Hampton and Janesville to their gym.
Wapsie Valley vs New Hampton
In Wapsie Valley's first match of the night against New Hampton, the Chickasaws presented an unknown threat to the number four ranked team in 2A.
"We weren't sure what to expect from New Hampton," head coach Austin Shepard said. "They were just coming off a big win over Decorah the other night. We knew they would be tough and we had to be on our game ready to battle."
And battle they did. The Warriors were able to take set one 25-16. Within the match against New Hampton, Hannah Knight reached 500 career kills and had 10 kills in the match against the Chickasaws.
In set two, it was Warrior dominance throughout. Wapsie Valley rolled to a 25-10 set two win to sweep New Hampton 2-0.
Janesville vs New Hampton
The Wildcats also had a tough task ahead of them facing off against New Hampton. Janesville had won the previous five matches against the Chickasaws but ran into a very tough team that was ready to play.
In set one of the match, New Hampton won 25-15. New Hampton continued to show why they are one of the better teams in 3A with a set two win, 25-13, sweeping Janesville 2-0 in sets.
Waspie Valley vs Janesville
In the final set of the night, Janesville matched up with the host school, Wapsie Valley.
The Warriors continued their hot streak, taking an 18-10 lead in set one. The Wildcats took a timeout down 21-12 but the Warriors were just too much and took set one 25-16.
Wapsie Valley took an early 5-1 set two lead but Janesville battled back to be down just two, 8-6. The Wildcats took a timeout down 12-6, then the Warriors took a 15-7 lead. Five straight points from Janesville tightened the match to 15-12.
The Warriors extended their lead to 20-15 before winning set two, 25-18, and sweeping Janesville 2-0.
"It is always fun to play Janesville," Shepard said. "Both of the teams have some history which always makes for a great match."
