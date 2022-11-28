COLLEGEVILLE, Minn.— The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (12-0 overall) defeated No. 4/6 Saint John’s (10-2) 23-20 Saturday in the Second Round of the NCAA Playoffs.
Hunter Clasen had a team-high 88 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Nile McLaughlin threw for 205 yards and one touchdown.
Carter Henry led the receivers with 84 yards and one TD. Drake George had 75 receiving yards. Nate Link led the defense with 13 total tackles. Parker Rochford had seven total tackles and a team-high 15 yards from TFLs. Rochford added one fumble recovery and one interception.
As a team, Wartburg had four interceptions. That tied an NCAA Playoff school record as this previously happened against Illinois Wesleyan on Nov. 23, 2013.
This will be the fifth appearance in the Quarterfinals in program history.
This was the second-straight loss at home in the Second Round of the NCAA Playoffs for Saint John’s. Linfield eliminated it last season 31-28.
Wartburg will host Aurora in an NCAA Playoff Quarterfinal game Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon at Walston-Hoover Stadium. This marks the first time the Knights will host this round in program history.
The Knights won the American Rivers Conference Championship, and the Spartans won the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NAAC) Championship for the automatic bids.