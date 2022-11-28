Celebration

Hunter Clasen celebrates after a touchdown against Saint John’s.

 By KatieJo Kuhens

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn.— The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (12-0 overall) defeated No. 4/6 Saint John’s (10-2) 23-20 Saturday in the Second Round of the NCAA Playoffs.

Hunter Clasen had a team-high 88 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Nile McLaughlin threw for 205 yards and one touchdown.