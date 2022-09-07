Cole

Riley Cole, a 2017 graduate of Wartburg College, has received the college’s Robert C. Gremmels Journalism Graduate Fellowship.

The $10,000 award will support Cole as she finishes her master’s degree in mass communications with a specialization in digital strategy from the University of Florida.