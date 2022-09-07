WAVERLY, IA — Riley Cole, a 2017 graduate of Wartburg College, has received the college’s Robert C. Gremmels Journalism Graduate Fellowship.
The $10,000 award will support Cole as she finishes her master’s degree in mass communications with a specialization in digital strategy from the University of Florida.
The scholarship was made possible by the Robert C. Gremmels Endowment Fund, created by a $200,000 gift from Harold and Grace Kurtz, Wartburg alumni who graduated in 1958 and 1961, respectively. The fund honors Gremmels, a professor emeritus who served the college from 1960 to 1993. He also was the first Wartburg graduate to earn a master’s degree in journalism.
“Getting this particular scholarship, especially in honor of Dr. Gremmels, that’s just so impactful to me because of what it means,” Cole said. “And really, it means that other people, especially at Wartburg, believe in me and my capabilities to further my education and my skills. That’s such a positive vote of reassurance.”
Cole graduated with a degree in journalism and communication with an emphasis in multimedia journalism and a leadership minor. Since then, she has served as a communication and marketing assistant with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and as the first female sports editor for the Waverly Newspapers. She is currently a senior marketing specialist at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
“I truly wouldn’t be where I’m at without both my education at Wartburg and also the support of the Wartburg community after I’ve graduated,” Cole said.
Cole expects to finish her degree in 2023.