The Wartburg College Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced the class of 2021 inductees last week. Akeya Aimable, Justin Beatty, Blake Gillis, Wil Kelly, Molly (Eslick) Kremer, Ryan Moorman, Jacob Naig, Monica Severson and Nick Weber are among those that will be inducted.
Aimable, a 2009 Wartburg graduate, competed in track and field and volleyball. She was a two-time triple jump national champion and five-time All-American. She wrapped up her career in 2009 winning triple jump at both the indoor (39 feet, 6 inches) and outdoor (39-10.25) national championships, helping guide the Knights to indoor and outdoor team national titles. Aimable also was a member of three All-American relay squads; 2006 indoor 4x400-meter relay and outdoor 4x100, and the 2008 indoor 4x100.
Aimable was a 13-time all-conference performer and was a part of four consecutive indoor conference championship teams from 2006-09 and three-straight outdoor from 2006-08. She won the 2009 conference indoor triple jump and was a member of a pair of conference champion relay teams, including the 2009 indoor conference record-setting 4x200 team with that clocked a time of 1 minute, 41.54 seconds.
A four-year member of the Wartburg football team from 1999-02, Beatty graduated in 2003. A two-time all-conference and one-time all-region running back, Beatty owns the third-most rushing yards in school history (3,700) and ranks among the top 10 in the Knights’ record book in several categories, including the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (39).
In 2001, he tallied 12 touchdowns and 1,377 rushing yards en route to earning first team all-conference and third team all-region accolades. He played in 41 career games, helping guide Wartburg to a record of 37-6 with conference titles and NCAA playoff appearances in 1999 and 2002. Beatty owns a Wartburg NCAA tournament game-high with three rushing touchdowns vs. Lake Forest College in 2002.
A 2008 Wartburg graduate, Gillis was a four-time All-American and NCAA finalist, winning the heavyweight national title as a senior in 2007. He led Wartburg to four consecutive conference championships, two national runner-up finishes and national championships in 2004 and 2006.
Gillis was an Iowa Conference heavyweight champion in each of his four seasons and was a three-time conference wrestler of the week award winner. He compiled 23 career technical falls, 12 falls and totaled a career record of 139-11 to rank fifth on Wartburg’s all-time wins list.
He was inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Hall of Fame in 2018.
Kelly was a two-time All-American wrestler from 2002-03, headlined by a national title at 141 pounds his senior season, tallying a 21-4 record. He also won the conference crown at his respective weight class that season and placed third nationally in 2002. While compiling a career record of 47-10, Kelly was a vital member of four straight conference championship teams, along with the 2003 national title squad that tallied 166.5 points, setting a new NCAA record for most points in a championship tournament.
Kelly is also a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dubuque Wahlert High School Hall of Fame.
The most decorated player in Wartburg women’s tennis history, Kremer is the Knights’ all-time wins leader in singles (86), No. 1 singles (63), doubles (60) and No. 1 doubles (50). A 2011 Wartburg graduate, she was a four-year member of the women’s tennis team and appeared on the all-conference singles team in four straight seasons. She also won a doubles flight at the conference tournament in 2010 with teammate Leanna Nelson.
A 2011 CoSIDA Academic All-District award winner, Kremer was a three-time academic all-conference and ITA Scholar Athlete.
Moorman, a 2006 graduate, was a four-year starting pitcher for the Wartburg. While collecting a career record of 23-8 with 10 complete games, 203 strikeouts, and a 3.27 earned- run average in over 250 innings pitched, Moorman earned four consecutive all-conference selections and a pair of all-region laurels.
A member of four consecutive Iowa Conference championship teams, Moorman ranks among the top 10 in many pitching categories, including the second-best opponent batting average (.171) recorded in 2005 to help lead the Knights to a regional title and college world series appearance. During his senior season in 2006, Moorman tallied four complete games with two shutouts in 83.2 innings, finishing second in the conference with 61 strikeouts.
A 2009 graduate, Naig was a four-year member of the Wartburg wrestling team from 2004-09, playing a key role in four consecutive conference championships and national championships in 2006, ‘08 and ‘09.
Competing at the 149 pounds, Naig was a four-time All-American, headlined by a national championship in 2008. He placed sixth at the Division III Championships in 2005, second in 2006 and third in 2009. Naig was a three-time conference champion, including conference MVP in 2006. He registered a career record of 80-11, with 21 pins, nine major decisions and four technical falls, inclusive of a school record 43-win season during his national championship year in 2008.
Severson contributed to Wartburg Athletics for nearly three decades as a coach and administrator, serving as the women’s basketball and women’s golf head coach, as well as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator before resigning in 2016.
She started her career at Wartburg as the women’s basketball head coach in 1988 and was at the helm until 2006, compiling the most wins in Wartburg coaching history with a career record of 335-131 in 18 seasons. Her teams consistently were among the top 20 nationally on the WBCA Academic Honor roll and won five conference titles and made nine trips to the national tournament which included three Elite Eight appearances. She was named the IIAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and 2001, and coached two-time All-American Kathy Roberts and two IIAC MVPs (Roberts and Holly Mohs, a two-time honoree). The 2000-01 team set the program record in wins (26) and had a 21-game winning streak. She ranks in the top 50 all-time in D-III in career wins (335) and winning percentage (.719). Seven of the 12 members of the women’s basketball 1,000 career point club played for Severson, including all-time leading scorer Roberts (2,146 points).
In 2007, Severson took on the role as coach of the women’s golf team and turned the Knights into an Iowa Conference powerhouse, winning nine straight conference titles in her nine years at the helm. Three individuals won five IIAC Golfer of the Year awards, seven competitors received 12 all-region honors and Kate Thompson received second-team All-American honors in 2008. Severson was awarded the 2016 Midwest Region Coach of the Year and IIAC Coach of the Year six times. Wartburg also made nine straight appearances in the NCAA Championships and finished as high as 10th in the team standings in 2008. The 2014-15 team set a school record with five tournament wins in a single season, and all-season scoring records, both individual and team, occurred during her tenure.
From 1998 to 2016, she was Wartburg’s Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator. She served on many NCAA D-III committees during her career: women’s golf (1995-2000), cross country and track and field (2000-04), softball (2004-08) and championships (2011-15).
A four-year member of the Wartburg football team from 2004-07, Weber graduated in 2008. A dual-threat athlete and outstanding return specialist, Weber was a four-time Iowa All-Conference honoree, including two straight first team honors from 2006-07 and a three-time All-American. The Knights won a conference championship with an NCAA playoff appearance in 2004.
During his senior season in 2007, Weber tied for the team lead with four interceptions and finished second in the conference with a punt return average of 14.5 yards. He also finished second on the team with 801 all-purpose yards, including 264 receiving yards and was named an AFCA first team All-American. In the Wartburg record book, he ranks second with 775 career punt return yards and sixth with 14 interceptions.