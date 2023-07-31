Wartburg Athletics has announced its department awards for the 2022-23 academic year, as selected by the coaches and the athletic committee.
Hertel Award
The Hertel Award is presented to the most outstanding male and female athletes of the year. The recipients are selected by the coaching staff and athletic committee. The award is named in honor of Dr. Elmer Hertel, longtime professor, coach, athletic director, and Iowa Conference secretary.
Female: Sarah Campbell (soccer) and Aubrie Fisher (cross country and track and field)
Male: Owen Grover (football) and Zane Mulder (wrestling)
Campbell became the first United Soccer Coaches First-team All-American in program history. She scored six goals and four assists for 16 points as a defender in 2022. Campbell also earned United Soccer Coaches First-team All-Region honors, was named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Second-team Academic All-America and CSC First-team Academic All-District. She helped the Knights qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the fifth-straight year.
Fisher won the 3,000m steeplechase National Championship for outdoor track and field in 2023 and earned All-American honors for cross country (14th) in 2022. She is now a two-time National Champion in the steeplechase (previously won in 2021) and has earned 10 total All-American honors (two for cross country, five for indoor track and field, and three for outdoor track and field). The Knights won their fourth-straight American River Conference (A-R-C) Championship in cross country. In addition, Fisher earned CSC First-team Academic All-America and CSC First-team Academic All-District honors.
Grover helped Wartburg win the A-R-C Championship and advance to the NCAA Playoff National Semifinals for the first time in program history. He led the team in tackles (112), solo tackles (64), assisted tackles (48), and was second in TFLs (13). Individually, he was named D3football.com First-team All-American, D3football.com Regional defensive player of the year, and A-R-C defensive player of the year. In addition, Grover earned CSC First-team Academic All-America and CSC First-team Academic All-District honors.
Mulder won the 174 pound National Championship in 2023. He is the 48th individual National Champion for men’s wrestling, and first since 2018. Mulder had a season record of 26-1, led the team with 12 pins, and ended the year on a 15-match winning streak. Wartburg finished as the National Runner-Up with 66.5 points and won the A-R-C Championship. Mulder was named conference MVP, won the NCAA Regional Championship at 174 pounds and earned CSC First-team Academic All-District honors.
Chellevold Award
The Chellevold Award is given to a graduating senior female student-athlete selected by the faculty athletic committee. The selection is based on athletic achievement, scholarship and attitude. The award is named in honor of the late Dr. John Chellevold, former Dean of the College and lifelong athletic supporter.
Breya Christopher (track and field) graduated with a 3.73 GPA as an elementary education major. She is a six-time All-American in the high jump and earned two of her total honors at the 2023 National Championships for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Christopher was the national runner up at the 2023 outdoor National Championships and 2022 indoor National Championships.
Sydney Illg (softball) graduated with a 3.85 GPA as a biology major. She was a three-time All-Conference selection, two-time All-Region honoree, four-time Academic All-Conference, three-time CSC Academic All-District and three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete. She leaves campus as Wartburg’s career leader in runs scored, stolen bases, hit by pitch and assists, ranks second in games played and games started, and appears in the top 10 of six other categories.
Voecks Award
The Voecks Award is given to a graduating senior male student-athlete selected by the faculty athletic committee. The selection is based on athletic achievement, scholarship and attitude. The award is named in honor of Dr. Walter Voecks, former chair of the Wartburg College Board of Regents.
Sam Reyes (football) graduated with a 3.87 GPA as a biochemistry major. Wartburg won the A-R-C Championship and advanced to the NCAA Playoff National Semifinals for the first time in program history. Reyes received D3football.com Third-team All-Region honors and was named First-team All-Conference as an offensive lineman. For his efforts in the classroom, he was named a National Football Foundation Hampshire society award recipient, CSC Second-team Academic All-American, and CSC First-team Academic All-District.