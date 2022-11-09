Recipients

From left: Adnan Al-Shatti, Dawn Jaeger and Gordon Soenksen

 Julie Drewes

WAVERLY, IA- The Wartburg College Alumni Board presented three Knights who have demonstrated a commitment to the college’s mission with Alumni Citation Awards during Homecoming & Family Weekend.

Adnan Al-Shatti, Dawn Jaeger and Gordon Soenksen received the citations during the annual Homecoming Luncheon.