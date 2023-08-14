The Konditorei, Wartburg College’s campus coffee shop, now serves a variety of fresh brewed, handcrafted Starbucks drinks through the “We Proudly Serve Starbucks” program.
The coffee shop menu now includes espressos, coffees, hot chocolates, macchiatos and chai lattes as well as Refreshers and Frappuccino from the well-known brand. The Konditorei, located inside Vogel Library on the Warburg campus, will continue to offer salads, wraps, sandwiches and baked goods.
Greg Kneser, vice president for student life, said the idea to bring a new coffee partner to campus came from students and employees.
“We were aware that other campuses had moved toward offering Starbucks or Caribou on their campuses and had largely positive results from the partnership,” he said. “This was clearly a great path for us to follow.”
Marty Johnson, director of dining services, said the Konditorei will offer the current menu options year-round and seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha will be available during specific times.
“We had Wartburg student counselors on campus for our annual Meistersinger camp, and I spoke with several who were excited that they can get their favorite Starbucks drinks right here,” he said. “I love that we can offer this to our students, employees and the community so they no longer have to drive to Cedar Falls just for their favorite coffee.”
During the school year, the Konditorei is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.