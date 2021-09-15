In honor of the 25th anniversary of the installation of Wartburg College’s Dobson organ, Karen Black, the college’s Rudi Inselmann Professor of Organ, will offer an anniversary concert on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel.
The organ, which was installed in the summer of 1996 by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, has become an important part of the Wartburg music community. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature songs such as “Praeludium in E Minor” by Nicolaus Bruhns and “Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach.
“The concert will present a wide range of literature demonstrating the versatility of the instrument,” Black said. “The Dobson organ is exceptional in its ability to work well for music of many different styles, in addition to its primary purpose of leading assembly singing in worship.”
In addition to the concert, Black has recorded a CD, “Ein feste Burg,” that will be release in October. The CD will include recordings of “Ein feste Burg,” “Fantasia” and “Reflection” among others.
In addition to the concert, Black wanted to find a way to celebrate the instrument’s anniversary through the Bach’s Lunch lecture-recital series. Featuring organ music of history’s greatest composers, these free lectures begin at noon in the Wartburg Chapel Commons with recitals following in the Wartburg Chapel sanctuary. Wartburg College is named after the Wartburg Castle, which sits atop the hillsides of Eisenach, Germany, birthplace of J.S. Bach.
Performance dates include Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8.