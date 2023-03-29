SAN ANTONIO, Texas- The Wartburg Clay Target Sports team won the National Championship in the Classic All-American Schools (CAA) for Division 2 this past weekend at the SCTP/ACUI National Championships.
This marks the second national title for the program, as the Knights won the Division 4 title last year.
The Knights finished with a total team score of 1,353/1,500 which was the top score out of five other schools that competed in that division: Clarkson University, North Dakota State University, Southern Arkansas University, the United States Military Academy, and Wartburg College.
In addition, freshman Libby Faust was the D2 All-American field National Champion.
Four men and three women also placed in the top 10 in the CAA High Overall.
"I'm extremely pleased with how we performed," said head coach Chad Wood. "To see a freshman take high overall, and everyone do the best that they've done. There were a lot of personal bests this weekend and everybody stepped up. To see us all compete as a team was great."
DIVISION 2
Team CAA
1st Wartburg Knights 1353
2nd Southern Arkansas University Trap Shooting Team 1317
3rd USMA West Point 1290
Men's CAA-Top 10 placewinners
2 Evan Guttormson 276
3 Andrew Thyer 271
4 Ty Ready 269
10 Brody Smith 263
Women CAA-Top 10 placewinners
1 Libby Faust 258
5 Paige Wood 246
6 Yvonne Croninger 244
Sporting Clays: Wartburg placed 11th/63 teams with 395/500.
11 Evan Guttormson 83
11 Ty Ready 80
11 Andrew Thyer 80
11 Libby Faust 76
11 Brody Smith 76
Trap: Wartburg placed 12th/73 teams with 489/500
12 Evan Guttormson 98
12 Brody Smith 98
12 Case Harmston 98
12 Ty Ready 98
12 Carter Rudolph 97
Super Sporting: Wartburg placed 12th/65 teams with 445/500.
12 Evan Guttormson 91
12 Andrew Thyer 91
12 Parker Miklaszewski 90
12 Brody Smith 87
12 Ty Ready 86
Skeet: Wartburg placed 18th/63 teams with 469/500.
18 Carter Rudolph 98
18 Evan Guttormson 95
18 Andrew Thyer 94
18 Richard Herra 91
18 Pete Wann 91