SAN ANTONIO, Texas- The Wartburg Clay Target Sports team won the National Championship in the Classic All-American Schools (CAA) for Division 2 this past weekend at the SCTP/ACUI National Championships.

This marks the second national title for the program, as the Knights won the Division 4 title last year.

The Knights finished with a total team score of 1,353/1,500 which was the top score out of five other schools that competed in that division: Clarkson University, North Dakota State University, Southern Arkansas University, the United States Military Academy, and Wartburg College.

In addition, freshman Libby Faust was the D2 All-American field National Champion.

Four men and three women also placed in the top 10 in the CAA High Overall.

"I'm extremely pleased with how we performed," said head coach Chad Wood. "To see a freshman take high overall, and everyone do the best that they've done. There were a lot of personal bests this weekend and everybody stepped up. To see us all compete as a team was great."

DIVISION 2

Team CAA

1st Wartburg Knights 1353

2nd Southern Arkansas University Trap Shooting Team 1317

3rd USMA West Point 1290

Men's CAA-Top 10 placewinners

2 Evan Guttormson 276

3 Andrew Thyer 271

4 Ty Ready 269

10 Brody Smith 263

Women CAA-Top 10 placewinners

1 Libby Faust 258

5 Paige Wood 246

6 Yvonne Croninger 244

Sporting Clays: Wartburg placed 11th/63 teams with 395/500.

11 Evan Guttormson 83

11 Ty Ready 80

11 Andrew Thyer 80

11 Libby Faust 76

11 Brody Smith 76

Trap: Wartburg placed 12th/73 teams with 489/500

12 Evan Guttormson 98

12 Brody Smith 98

12 Case Harmston 98

12 Ty Ready 98

12 Carter Rudolph 97 

Super Sporting: Wartburg placed 12th/65 teams with 445/500.

12 Evan Guttormson 91

12 Andrew Thyer 91

12 Parker Miklaszewski 90

12 Brody Smith 87

12 Ty Ready 86

Skeet: Wartburg placed 18th/63 teams with 469/500.

18 Carter Rudolph 98

18 Evan Guttormson 95

18 Andrew Thyer 94

18 Richard Herra 91

18 Pete Wann 91

