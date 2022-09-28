WAVERLY, IA- Wartburg College is collecting gloves of all kinds as part of the celebration of the inauguration of Rebecca Neiduski, the college’s 18th president.

Neiduski, a certified hand therapist, became president July 1, and will be inaugurated Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium. All types of gloves — winter, sports, safety, etc. — are being collected at drop-off locations in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, near the Info Desk in the Saemann Student Center and outside the Konditorei on the Wartburg campus. Additional collection points are at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, the Waverly Public Library and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. Student leaders also will collect gloves and cash or check donations during Wartburg’s home football games on Oct. 1 and 15.