Pieces from the personal collections of Wartburg College faculty and friends will be on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The exhibit, “Wartburg Collects: Art from the Collections of Wartburg Faculty, Family, and Friends,” is a survey of what drives art lovers to collect art in their own homes and what visual elements inspire them. It will run through Oct. 15.
An opening reception will be Friday, Sept. 3, 6-8 p.m., with comments by several of the featured collectors at 7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“Wartburg Collects” will feature artwork from the collections of Barbara Fedeler, William and Lynne Fruehling, William Hamm, Lindley and Joanne Jones, Robert Knox and Amy Nolan, Johanna Kramer-Weston, and Michael and Marge McCoy.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.