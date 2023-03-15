Wartburg College Alliance will host its annual Drag Show on Saturday, March 18, in Neumann Auditorium.
The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is an annual fundraiser for Alliance, the college’s LGBTQIA+ organization that provides a supportive and accepting environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The all-ages show will include performances by professional kings and queens, as well as student and local amateur performers.
“Alliance is grateful for all the professional performers who willingly donated their time and talent for this show,” said Aurion Redding, an Alliance adviser. “The Drag Show is a fun event, and we look forward to entertaining the audience.”
Tickets to the show are free to the public. Donations will be accepted during the event to support the organization. To learn more about Alliance and their efforts to advocate for more inclusive environments on campus, locally and nationally, visit www.wartburg.edu/alliance. If you would like to be added to the Alliance email list to learn about additional programming opportunities, please email alliance@wartburg.edu.