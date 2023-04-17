Cedar Valley Medical Specialist has become the official sports medicine provider of Wartburg College Athletics.
Jeffrey Clark, who has operated his own orthopedic practice since 2000, will assume the role of medical director in Wartburg Athletics. He serves in the same role with the University of Northern Iowa Athletics and has been the head team physician at Wartburg College for the past seven years.
Clark will oversee the delivery of athletic health care services, which includes certified athletic trainers, physical therapists, and other physicians from Taylor Physical Therapy, Waverly Health Center, and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists.
He has been treating Division I athletes for more than two decades, dating back to his residency at Michigan State University. A board-certified orthopedic, he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic degree from Des Moines University.
“The appointment of Dr. Clark as our medical director and the addition of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists as our official sports medicine provider will continue to progress our goal of providing Wartburg student-athletes with exceptional healthcare,” said Ryan Callahan, associate athletic director and head athletic trainer.