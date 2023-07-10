Jen Christy, a 1995 Wartburg College graduate from Johnston, is the newest member of her alma mater’s Board of Regents.
Christy, who earned her Wartburg degree in accounting, will serve a two-year term as an ex-officio member as the president-elect of the Wartburg Alumni Board and another two-year term as president.
She is a strategic portfolio and program manager for Principal Financial Group in Des Moines. She began with the company in 1999 as an accounting human resources analyst and has served in several roles throughout the years. She had previously worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Christy is a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, where she is the choir director, a board member, Sunday school teacher and praise band leader. She also serves on the Dragon Scholarship Fund Board and volunteers with Meals from the Heartland.
Her daughter, Kathryn, is a current Wartburg student, and her son, Ben, is a high school senior.
The Wartburg Board of Regents works with the college president to provide fiduciary leadership for the college and is guided by the mission of the institution.