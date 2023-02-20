The Castle Singers, under the direction of Nicki Toliver, will perform original works and arrangements by Rene Clausen, Teena Chinn and Craig Hella Johnson among others. Kammerstreicher, under the direction of Rebecca Nederhiser, will perform pieces from a selection of works that include Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Minor and Concerto in D Major as well as a special arrangement of Amy Marcy Cheney Beach’s “Children’s Carnival.”