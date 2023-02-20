Wartburg College’s Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will kick off their national tour with a concert Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
The 7 p.m. performance is open to the public, and donations will be accepted to support future tours and student scholarships. The tour will take the ensembles through Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
The Castle Singers, under the direction of Nicki Toliver, will perform original works and arrangements by Rene Clausen, Teena Chinn and Craig Hella Johnson among others. The Singers also are preparing Claudio Monteverdi’s “Sfogava con le Stelle.”
“This eclectic program takes the audience and performers on a musical journey through various styles and eras, and it especially evokes a voyage of emotional connections, memories and rising hope,” Toliver said. “Our repertoire includes standards from four centuries and three continents. It is a special pilgrimage of art, life and beauty.”
Kammerstreicher, under the direction of Rebecca Nederhiser, will perform pieces from a selection of works that include Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Minor and Concerto in D Major as well as a special arrangement of Amy Marcy Cheney Beach’s “Children’s Carnival.”
“Our program features works that speak to the human experience. From Florence Price’s ‘Adoration’ to Reena Esmail’s ‘The Voyage,’ audience members will experience music that evokes reflection, joy, beauty and dance.”
The ensembles will join together for a Franz Schubert piece and “The Lake Isle” by Ola Gjelo.