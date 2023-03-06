The Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on March 9 and 10.
The opera will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night in McCaskey Lyceum. All tickets are $10 general admission or free for Wartburg students with an ID.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy centered on a fictional middle school spelling bee. For part of the show, several audience members are invited to the stage to compete in the spelling bee with the contestants. The announcer is known for providing off-the-wall examples when contestants ask how a word is used in a sentence. Because of this, the Wartburg production will contain adult themes and lyrics.
The 2005 Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards and won two.
The Wartburg College Opera Workshop is led by Brian Pfaltzgraff, Opera Workshop co-director and associate professor of music, and associate professor Jennifer Larson. The workshop runs year-round and is open to students with an interest in singing and performing.