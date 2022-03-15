Wartburg College has been selected as a Military Friendly School for 2022-23, earning a bronze distinction.
The Military Friendly® Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey, with 665 schools earning gold, silver and bronze distinctions.
Schools on the list, compiled by VIQTORY, exhibit leading practices in recruitment and retention and have programs and policies supporting those who served.
Wartburg is part of the federal Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides tuition assistance to veterans. The college provides financial aid for any unmet tuition needs. Wartburg is dedicated to offering comprehensive guidance and support for students’ academic, personal, and professional goals and can tailor its services specifically for National Guard members and veterans.
The college also partners with Retrieving Freedom Inc., an organization that trains service dogs for military personnel with post-traumatic stress disorder. The collaboration started in the social work department and now also involves Wartburg’s Institute for Leadership Education.
“Wartburg welcomes the opportunity to assist veterans as they return to their pursuit of a college education,” said Rick Willis, Wartburg’s vice president for student recruitment.
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.
The 2022-23 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The full list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.