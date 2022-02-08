The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its winter concert Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.
The band, under the direction of Leon Kuehner, will perform “Ignition” by Todd Stalter, “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” by David Holsinger, “Courtly Airs and Dances” by Ron Nelson and “A Winter’s Dawn” by John Fannin.
“The members of the Wartburg Symphonic Band are excited to share this wide range of musical styles with the audience and demonstrate our growth as a musical ensemble,” Kuehner said.
Founded in 1997, the Symphonic Band performs several on-campus concerts throughout the year in addition to performances around the community and represents students of all class standings and academic majors on campus. Prominent composers Samuel Hazo, Cory McBride and Jared Barnes have collaborated with the Symphonic Band while guest conductors Bruce Ammann and Bruce Gleason along with soloists Susan Rider (trumpet) and Dominique Cawley (flute) have performed with the ensemble in recent years.