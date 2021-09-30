More than 400 tenors and basses will join in a day of singing and voice master classes at RitterSing, a Wartburg College music festival that culminates with a finale concert on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.
Tickets for the finale concert are $15 for adults and $5 for K-12 youth and are available at www.wartburg.edu/festivals. The concert also will be livestreamed on Knight Vision at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.
Previously known as Real Men Sing, the name change reflects a more inclusive environment for all tenor and bass singers to participate. The festival, designed to energize the singers and their school music programs, draws participants from across the Midwest, ranging from seventh graders through adults.
This year’s guest artist is Signature, an award-winning barbershop quartet from Florida. They will lead a master class and perform with the RitterSing choir during the finale concert. Signature was the Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2019 International Quartet Champion. Adam Reinwald, artistic and managing director of Kantorei, a chamber choir in the Twin Cities, will conduct the junior high choir, while Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s director of choral activities, will conduct the high school/adult choir. Reinwald was a baritone with Cantus, a renowned men’s vocal ensemble in Minnesota, for more than two decades and also worked with the National Lutheran Choir. His focus on new media and virtual/digital branding makes him an in-demand coach and strategist for small- to midsize arts organizations.
“For many of the young participants, it is their first time hearing a true tenor/bass chorus sing in four-part harmony. The sound of a tenor/bass choir is so unique and watching those young singers experience that for the first time is always my favorite part,” Nelson said.
Following Wartburg College’s current health guidelines, all participants and visitors are required to wear a mask during this event.