Symphonic Band Wind Ensemble

 Julie Drewes

WAVERLY, Iowa — The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will present a joint fall concert Nov. 5.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Admission is free.