WAVERLY, Iowa — The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will present a joint fall concert Nov. 5.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Admission is free.
WAVERLY, Iowa — The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will present a joint fall concert Nov. 5.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Admission is free.
Jeff de Seriere, visiting assistant professor of music, directs both bands.
The Symphonic Band will start the concert with a Johann Sebastian Bach classic before moving to more contemporary music by Cait Nishimura, Travis Cross and Katahj Copley.
The Wind Ensemble will present an eclectic program of traditional and new repertoire featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon’s “Mysterium.”
“We’ll also be joining many ensembles around the world in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams with a performance of his beloved ‘English Folk Song Suite,’” de Seriere said.
