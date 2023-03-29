Wartburg College’s tenor/bass ensemble, Ritterchor, will perform a home concert in the Warburg College Chapel on Sunday, April 2.
The 4 p.m. concert also will feature Festeburg, a 12-voice a cappella tenor/bass ensemble. The concert is open to the public and donations will be accepted to cover future tour opportunities.
“This concert is based on the words of Charles Dickens’ poem ‘These Things Shall Never Die,’” said Lee Nelson, Ritterchor conductor and Wartburg’s director of choral activities. “The concert features a variety of inspiring music that speaks to the heart of what makes us human. It is a concert that can be enjoyed by all ages and will bring joy and hope to the audience.”
The concert repertoire will include pieces by Knut Nystedt; Dan Forrest; Stacey Gibbs; and Wartburg graduates Matthew and Shelly Armstrong and Connor Koppin. Ritterchor and Festeburg also will premiere a piece by Wartburg junior Derek Jordan titled “Through the Valley.”
Ritterchor was founded in 1997 and follows Wartburg’s rich German Lutheran tradition of choral singing. Translated from German to English, Ritterchor means “Knights Choir.” In connection with Wartburg’s heritage, Ritterchor seeks to honor the Wartburg Castle, where Martin Luther once lived disguised as a knight.
Festeburg is a student-led ensemble whose repertoire ranges from works in the classical choral canon to contemporary pop.