The Wartburg Community Symphony Association will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and a link is available by emailing Joanne Jones, redwren21@icloud.com
All individuals who purchased 2021-22 season memberships are entitled to attend.
The agenda will include approval of the treasurer’s report for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended July 31, presentation and approval of minor changes to the bylaws, an update from co-presidents Joanne Jones and Charles Infelt, and approval of the current slate of board members: Joanne Jones, Charles Infelt, Lynne Fruehling, Linda Moeller, Eric Sommermeyer, Debbe Baker, Sheila Benson, Kim Folkers, William Hamm and Brian Sims.