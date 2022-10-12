Symphony

The Wartburg Community Symphony will open its 70th season Saturday, Oct. 15, in Neumann Auditorium, with a concert featuring several college alumni and guest soloists.

The 8 p.m. concert, “New Dawn,” will feature music from Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Wartburg alumni will join the symphony for Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture.”