The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra Association board announces its Annual Meeting to be held August 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.via Zoom. To attend please email Sally Malcolm, Symphony Operation Manager, at sally.malcolm@wartburg.edu.to receive the meeting’s zoom link.
Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra Association to hold meeting Aug. 14
