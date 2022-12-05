Nedershiser conducting

The Wartburg Community Symphony will partner with four community choirs on selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Neumann Auditorium.

 Julie Drewes

The 2 p.m. concert also will feature Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Vaughan Williams’ “On Christmas Night.” Following the intermission, the symphony will be joined by musicians from the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Chancel Choir, Trinity Methodist Church Choir, Bel Canto Cedar Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock Chamber Choir.