Wartburg Community Symphony Association season memberships are now available for the orchestra’s 2021-22 season.
The season opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with a performance in Neumann Auditorium introducing Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser as the new Wartburg Community Symphony conductor. Other concerts are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
WCSA memberships offer complimentary tickets to all four concerts and provide an opportunity to support the symphony at levels that range upward from $50: Patron ($50-$149); Prodigy ($150-$249); Virtuoso ($250-$499); Maestro ($500-$999); and Gold Baton ($1,000-$5,000). Patrons receive one season ticket. Other membership levels include two season tickets.
Memberships can be purchased online with a credit card and no processing fee or by mailing a completed membership form and check to the Wartburg Community Symphony Association. Both options are outlined on the WCS website. Go to www.wartburg.edu/symphony and click on “Become an Association Member.”
Memberships will also be on sale at the Oct. 30 concert, but purchasers should arrive early to make sure they don’t miss any of the program.
Individual concert tickets cost $17 for adults and are free for youth ages 18 and under and Wartburg College students.