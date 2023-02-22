The Wartburg Community Symphony displayed the works from their “Music Takes Flight” art competition in the Neumann Auditorium lobby during Saturday’s symphony concert. Danica Minard, K-12 art teacher at North Tama School in Traer, won first place. Valerie Leedom of Waverly took second place with her depiction of the birds from Respighi’s symphony, “The Birds.”
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
27°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 92%
- Cloud Coverage: 96%
- Wind: 17 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:56:53 AM
- Sunset: 05:50:41 PM
Today
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tonight
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
SmolikHagen hired as principal at Shell Rock, Carey
-
State Champions! W-SR wins team title, Block, Diaz cousins win titles, Walker finishes 2nd
-
W-SR's Block named finalist for Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year
-
W-SR closing in on team title, sending 4 to finals, Bibler advances to consolation semis
-
Resident reflects on finding house in charming Waverly neighborhood