The Wartburg Community Symphony will present the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s “Messages from Everywhere” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Neumann Auditorium at Wartburg College.
Commissioned for the orchestra’s 70th anniversary season, the piece will feature the Wartburg Choir and is based on a poem by Brian Newhouse, longtime Minnesota Public Radio host. Filmmaker and digital media artist Isaac Gale created visuals for the work, which will be presented through digital imaging software created by Scott Winters of Ion Concert Media.
The program also includes Respighi’s “The Birds,” featuring projected works by winners of a local art competition, R. V. Williams’ The Lark Ascending with violin soloist Steve (Sang) Koh of Cedar Falls, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 “The Hen.”
Tickets are $17 for adults and free to youth 18 and under, Buy tickets at the door or online at www.wartburg.edu/symphony.