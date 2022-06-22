Featured faculty at the Wartburg Community Symphony’s upcoming Meistersinger Chamber String Camp will include members from the Cedar Valley Strings. Performing all over the Midwest, the group recently opened a concert for international artist Renée Fleming.
Founder and key coordinator of the Cedar Valley Strings, is violinist Cara Lockard. Cara will be serving as a chamber music coach for camp.
“Cara is a Suzuki-based violin instructor and runs a small violin studio of various ages in Waterloo. She is also a first violinist with the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra of which she has been a member since 2002, and has performed with Cedar Rapids’ Orchestra Iowa, the Des Moines Symphony, the Dubuque Symphony, and the Wartburg Community Symphony.
A few of her most notable performances were alongside classical greats Yo Yo Ma, Nadia Salerno Sonnenberg, Chris Thile, and Edgar Meyer. and also Mannheim Steamroller, Jim McDonough, Brandi Carlile, Dennis DeYoung of Styx, Celtic Women, and The Texas Tenors.”