The Wartburg Clay Target Sports team placed second in the four-team field at the Coe Sporting Clays Tournament this weekend with its 929.
Team standings
William Penn University, 959 out of 1,000 (top five competitors each team based on the combined 200 targets.)
Wartburg, 929
Coe, 860
Dordt
Wartburg top five:
Evan Guttormson 193 (tied for second place male.)
Ty Ready 188
Brody Smith 184
Case Harmston 183
Parker Miklaszewski 181
Notes
Evan was just one target behind William Penn competitor Russel Malterud.
“Our team did great,” head coach Wyatt Hambly said. “Having sporting clays as our first event of the year made it a great learning opportunity as we can take what worked and what didn’t work to practice and continue to improve as we go into the season. Sporting Clays is always the separator event at every competition so competing in a 200-target event puts the athletes to the test to stay focused and work hard even through any delays that occur, especially in the heat. The athletes put what they practiced to use in this competition and I saw great improvement throughout the day. There was a lot of communication between all of the athletes, trying to help each other and maintain positive attitudes. This was a great event put on by Coe College and we are looking forward to going back next year.”
Next event
The Knights return to action this weekend at Simpson’s meet.