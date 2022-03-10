Wartburg College esports head coach, Josh Fischer, has announced the Knights esports team will compete in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC).
The Knights will begin their inaugural season in 2022-23.
“I am excited to have Wartburg become a member of the NECC,” said Fischer. “They (The NECC) do a great job at providing organized competitive play they really have the players’ best interests in mind. This is a great first step for us as we look to start competitions in the fall.”
The NECC has sponsored esports beginning in the 2020-21 school year. The conference sports regular season and championship competition in a variety of titles. Over 100 colleges and university currently compete in the conference. Additional information about the NECC can be found https://www.neccgames.com/landing/index.