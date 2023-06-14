CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wartburg College ranked 16th in the final standings of the Learfield Directors’ Cup for NCAA Division III, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America (NACDA) organization announced. There are 450 schools that compete in NCAA Division III.
The Knights have finished in the Top 25 in 19 of the last 21 years and have finished as high as seventh in 2002-03.
The Orange and Black have earned 742.5 points to date: 90 points for men’s wrestling and men’s cross country, 85 points for women’s cross country, 83 points for football, 73.5 points for women’s outdoor track, 69 points for women’s indoor track and field, 67.5 points for men’s outdoor track, 64 points for women’s basketball, 50 points for women’s soccer and softball, and 20.5 points for men’s indoor track and field.
Johns Hopkins leads the standings with 1,282 points.
The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in up to 18 sports — nine women’s and nine men’s.
Wartburg’s finishes:
1995-96 T89
1996-97 63
1997-98 39
1998-99 T25
1999-2000 34
2000-01 10
2001-02 15
2002-03 7
2003-04 13
2004-05 12
2005-06 17
2006-07 24
2007-08 8
2008-09 15
2009-10 32
2010-11 15
2011-12 18
2012-13 18
2013-14 11
2014-15 15
2015-16 21
2016-17 26
2017-18 18
2018-19 24
2019-20 Not awarded due to COVID-19
2020-21 Not awarded due to COVID-19
2021-22 17
2022-23 16