No. 5-ranked NCAA Division III Wartburg College defeated Bethel University, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, on Oct. 26.
Wartburg finished the regular season with a 25-0 record.
The Knights took the opening two sets (25-23, 25-18) before dropping the third set (21-25). The Knights would charge back to win the fourth set 25-15.
With their win, the Knights have completed the first perfect regular season in program history. The Knights have won 25 or more matches 11 times in program history.
“Going 25-0 and completing the perfect season is hard to describe,” Knights coach Jennifer Walker said. “Our great season is an amazing testament to our players and their dedication to Knights volleyball.”
Wartburg hosts the American Rivers Conference tournament beginning this week.