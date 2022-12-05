Hunter

Hunter Clasen celebrates after a touchdown.

 By Julie Drewes

WAVERLY, Iowa — The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (13-0 overall) defeated Aurora (11-2) 45-17 in the NCAA Playoff Quarterfinal Saturday.

Hunter Clasen had 167 yards on 31 carries for three rushing TDs. He had 26 receiving yards and one TD catch.