WAVERLY, Iowa — The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (13-0 overall) defeated Aurora (11-2) 45-17 in the NCAA Playoff Quarterfinal Saturday.
Hunter Clasen had 167 yards on 31 carries for three rushing TDs. He had 26 receiving yards and one TD catch.
Nile McLaughlin threw for 136 yards and two TDs. Thor Maakestad led the receivers with 49 yards on five catches.
Owen Grover led the defense with 10 total tackles. Jordan Downing had three sacks for a loss of 27 yards. Downing had four TFLs for a loss of 29 yards.
Wartburg set the school record in season wins at 13. The Knights advance to the National Semifinals for the first time in program history. This was the 19th-straight win at home, which is the second-best among all NCAA football teams.
Wartburg set the season record in interceptions at 28. Previous mark was 27 set in 1982 and 2003.
The Orange and Black set the season record in rushing TDs at 41 to date. The previous record was 39 set in 1996.
Wartburg is the first football team in the IIAC/A-R-C to advance to the National Semifinals since Simpson College in 1997.
This was the first home game played in the month of the December in school history.
The Knights will face the second ranked Mount Union Purple Raiders on Dec. 2 in Ohio.
