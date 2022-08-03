WAVERLY, IA- The Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery on the Wartburg College campus is partnering with the Wartburg Community Symphony to hold an art contest for area creators.

The Music Takes Flight Art Competition will require each artist to create a suite of four pieces based on Ottorino Respighi’s “The Birds.” Each submission must include one piece for each of the four birds depicted within the music — a dove, hen, nightingale and cuckoo. The top three suites of work will be projected digitally during the symphony’s “Music Takes Flight” concert on Feb. 18.