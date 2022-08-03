WAVERLY, IA- The Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery on the Wartburg College campus is partnering with the Wartburg Community Symphony to hold an art contest for area creators.
The Music Takes Flight Art Competition will require each artist to create a suite of four pieces based on Ottorino Respighi’s “The Birds.” Each submission must include one piece for each of the four birds depicted within the music — a dove, hen, nightingale and cuckoo. The top three suites of work will be projected digitally during the symphony’s “Music Takes Flight” concert on Feb. 18.
“We take in art through all of our senses,” said Rebecca Nederhiser, symphony conductor. “I am excited for this opportunity to join forces with the art gallery to enrich and enliven what is happening on stage.”
The two-dimensional pieces must be submitted in person on the Wartburg College campus on Dec. 12 or 13. Those who are unable to get to campus should contact Briana Borchert, gallery director, at gallerydirector@wartburg.edu. Cash prizes ranging from $125 to $250 will be awarded to the top three artists, as determined by outside review. Winning artists also will be invited to attend the concert and visit with guests about their work in the lobby before the performance.
“As the new gallery director, I’m excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the symphony,” Borchert said. “I hope artists in the community will participate, and I will continue to look for more ways to engage the community and Wartburg students in the work of the gallery.”