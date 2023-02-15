Ethan Blass, assistant professor of German at Wartburg College, has partnered with the Goethe-Institut to implement the SPARK for German program in Waverly and Cedar Valley schools.
SPARK is a new opportunity offered by the institute, which promotes the study of German abroad and encourages international cultural exchange.
Blass will work with Wartburg students to bring German language programming into area schools either during the school day or through afterschool activities.
“This is an exciting new initiative that will help us support local German programs at all levels and hopefully give more students an opportunity to learn German,” Blass said.
Blass is connecting with local schools to determine where there is need and interest so that he can determine what each partnership might look like.
“Teaching schedules can be arranged on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “The program is designed to be flexible. The main thing is that students and student teachers can have fun exploring a new language.”
SPARK programming is available for students of all ages and includes professional development opportunities for future German instructors. Programming is currently being offered in 48 states and the District of Columbia and has more than 500 students enrolled in afterschool, enrichment and community programs.
“SPARK presents a great opportunity for both the college and the community,” Blass said. “Local students will have increased access to German, and it will be a valuable teaching experience for Wartburg students.”
Local educators interested in partnering with Blass can contact him at ethan.blass@wartburg.edu.