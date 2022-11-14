BATAVIA, Ill.—The No. 2 Wartburg women’s cross country team won the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Saturday with 36 points. With the title, the Knights have qualified for the NCAA Championships next weekend.
The field featured four Top 25 teams, which included top-ranked Chicago.
Aubrie Fisher was the highest Knights finisher, crossing the line in second place with a time of 21:51.6. Lexi Brown finished third with a time of 22:01.8 and Ellie Meyer crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 22:08.1.
The Wartburg men’s cross country team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships Saturday, Nov. 19.
Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.