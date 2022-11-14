Girls team

The Wartburg womens cross country team won the regional meet, automatically qualifying for the national meet.

 By Martin Pinnau

BATAVIA, Ill.—The No. 2 Wartburg women’s cross country team won the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Saturday with 36 points. With the title, the Knights have qualified for the NCAA Championships next weekend.

The field featured four Top 25 teams, which included top-ranked Chicago.