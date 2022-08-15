As a student at Wartburg College, Mitch Parker didn’t get to see much of Waverly. He spent most of his time at the college library, striving to make “something” of himself.

His dad, Keith, worked at the post office, and his mom, Shari, was a registered beautician. His humble beginnings taught him about the effort that goes into good education, so he was ready to do the work in order to get the rewards.