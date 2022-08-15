As a student at Wartburg College, Mitch Parker didn’t get to see much of Waverly. He spent most of his time at the college library, striving to make “something” of himself.
His dad, Keith, worked at the post office, and his mom, Shari, was a registered beautician. His humble beginnings taught him about the effort that goes into good education, so he was ready to do the work in order to get the rewards.
He prioritized his academics purposefully and didn’t have to be reminded why he was in college.
Leaning hard on the books and aiming for self-improvement every step of the way has paid off for Parker.
Now the new principal at Southeast and West Cedar elementaries in Waverly, he gets to do a job he loves.
But unlike his student years, now he also gets to enjoy what he missed out on in his 20s- the town’s “small time feel and big city amenities.”
That he gets to do so at a time in his life when he is able to appreciate that combination and share it with his family is a blessing in itself. The opportunity comes at a time when, as a leader in education, Parker, 44, also gets to be a contributing member to Waverly’s unique identity.
He started the job on Aug. 1, and in the couple of weeks he has been at the helm, he tried his best to immerse himself into the culture of the place, meet colleagues, staff and community members in person and through email, and even found time to jog the trails.
As the kickoff of the school year nears, Parker feels the tempo pick up. It is well known that every new school year is both a thrill and a challenge, even for veteran administrators like Christi Lines, the former principal at the schools, who retired after a long career of leadership. The same goes for teachers, the students and the parents.
But entering into a new space with a new challenge raises the bar even more, so it is understandable that as the clock ticks down to Aug. 23, the new principal is checking off things that he has done and things he must do before the bell rings.
His office at Southeast Elementary is still bare and during the day, as he goes between the two schools, he carries his essentials in a backpack.
Sitting at that office on Monday morning, Parker says he is getting used to the new environment and the new pace.
Now he is responsible for about 70 staff members and approximately 400 students, quite the uptick from his previous job at Beaman, Conrad, Liscomb, Union, and Whitten (BCLUW) School District where he had about 40 staff members and approximately 250 students under his leadership.
Parker says he is ready for the challenge and is adjusting to the fact that he is now leading two elementaries “simultaneously.”
Growing up in the town of Manchester, and graduating from West Delaware School District in 1996, which is similar in size to the district here, he said, keeps him grounded in the student perspective. His education, including a master’s degree in education administration, which he earned in 2012 from the University of South Dakota, as well as his nine-year stint as the elementary principal at BCLUW, have prepared him for the new chapter in his professional career.
“It was a great opportunity to grow professionally with a strong group of educators, in a district with a great academic reputation and in other departments,” he said. “It was a great opportunity as well for our family to connect with a lot of people we are close to.”
Since his graduation from Wartburg in 2000, where he wrestled under coach Jim Miller as a letterman on a championship team, Parker has returned to Waverly multiple times for visits. Most notably, he came back for the excellent services of physical therapist Casey Doyle, at Taylor Physical Therapy, when his son, Grant, now a junior at W-SR, recovered from a broken arm as an eighth-grader.
But the principalship in Waverly is a return of a different nature for Parker. Waverly is a place where he wants to invest himself, contribute to its growth and develop his own skills further.
“I want to develop a great culture among staff and students and involve the community,” he said. “Great schools have great culture, it’s important to set goals and develop a plan to meet these goals.”
Parker added he hopes staff and students will “have a lot of fun being here.”
“I want to be a present leader, very involved in the school and in the classroom,” he said. “It is important to me to build relationships and trust.”
One of the draws of the job, he said, is the upcoming challenge of moving into the state-of-the-art schools that the district is in the process of building.
Not every new principal gets to experience a challenge like this, Parker said, but to him, it was a “great opportunity to move the district forward.”
“It was really intriguing,” he said.
The family moved to town late in the spring.
Parker’s wife, Cami, a grad of Aplington-Parkersburg, recently took a job as an office coordinator at the Cedar Falls School District.
Son Grant, who just turned 17, was able to play baseball over the summer and football and is looking forward to going out for basketball in the winter.
Ultimately, the career move for Parker did not happen without family approval, so Grant finished the school year here in the district.
This gave Parker an opportunity to experience the district as a parent first.
He praised the welcoming feeling Grant was met with by peers, coaches and teachers, and lauded the efforts of a math teacher who set some time aside to orient Grant into the material.
The Parkers are a tight-knit family. They love spending time together, fishing and doing outdoor activities, and also rooting for the Iowa State Cyclones.
“The time we get together, we are going to spend together,” he said.
Parker is reflective about his new position and glad that he attended an administrators conference earlier this month to connect with peers.
On balance, he is excited about the new beginning and determined that every day, he is going to continue to strive to be a better version of himself than the day before.
“We have one of the most powerful professions,” he said of educators. “We impact young people and help them grow. Every day is a new day to make a positive impact.”