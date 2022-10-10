WAVERLY, IA — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted 31 new members.
Those inducted include:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WAVERLY, IA — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted 31 new members.
Those inducted include:
Bethany Christians of Dunkerton.
Layne Fober of Denver.
Mckenna Schaufenbuel of Tripoli.
Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.
Wartburg College’s Phi Eta Sigma members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on campus.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.