WAVERLY— The No. 1 Wartburg men’s wrestling team (14-1 overall, 8-0 A-R-C) defeated No. 7 Loras (16-4, 7-1) 22-15 Friday night.
With the win, the Knights earned their 40th conference championship, which is the highest total among any school for any sport in the league.
Results:
125: #12 James Levy (WB) win by 19-4 tech fall vs. Justin Murray (LC) WB leads 5-0
133: #4 Joe Pins (WB) win by 8-2 dec vs. #13 Mason McMillen (LC) WB 8-0
141: #1 Zayren Terukina (WB) win by 10-1 maj dec vs. #7 Eric Kinkaid (LC) WB 12-0
149: #8 Kris Rumph (WB) win by 14-7 dec vs. #13 Jalen Schropp (LC) WB 15- -1
157: #1 Zeke Smith (LC) win by 6-3 dec vs. #3 David Hollingsworth (WB) WB 15-2
165: Dustin Bohren (LC) win by fall at 1:28 vs. #4 Nathan Fuller (WB) WB 15-8
174: #2 Zane Mulder (WB) win by 9-3 dec vs. #12 Zeb Gnida (LC) WB 18-8
184: #2 Shane Liegel (LC) win by 12-2 maj dec vs. #10 Jordan Bushey (WB) WB 18-12
197: #3 Mossama Endene (WB) win by 12-2 maj dec vs. Colin Murphy (LC) WB 22-12
285: #12 Wyatt Wriedt (LC) win by 1-0 dec vs #15 Damari Dancy (WB) WB 22-15
This was Levy’s first tech fall of the season and his 14th victory of the year.
This was the third ranked wrestler Pins, Rumph, and Bushey have faced this season.
All but two of Pins’ wins have been by bonus points this year and this was his 12th win of the season.
This was the fifth ranked wrestler Terukina and Mulder have faced this season.
Terukina remained undefeated on the year (18-0) with the win and it was his seventh major decision of the year.
Loras lost a team point for mat control during the 149 match.
This was the second ranked wrestler Hollingsworth has faced this season.
That was Fuller’s first loss of the season. Fuller’s winning streak was halted at 18.
This was the third-straight ranked wrestler Mulder has faced. Mulder moved his winning streak to seven.
This was Mulder’s 18th win of the season and this was Endene’s 19th win of the season. The 19 wins are good for best on the team.
This was the sixth ranked wrestler Dancy has faced this season.
