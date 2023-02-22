DUBUQUE, Iowa – Wartburg men’s basketball trailed by as many as 19 in both halves, but battled back within one point in the second half to fall short 85-80 on the road against Loras in an American Rivers Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup.
Jack Molstead set a new career-high in points with 29 and the Knights close the season 11-15 overall and 8-8 in A-R-C play.
Loras jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first four minutes with the Knights only points coming from Marshun Williams free throws.
Codey Hicks and Keagan John both made layups to cut into the lead, but Loras continued to hit threes to stay in front.
A Molstead three pointer and Hicks layup brought the score to 16-11 with 14:14 left in the half but the Duhawks continued to stay hot from three.
Another Hicks layup brought Wartburg within four and then Loras answered with a 9-2 run to put them ahead 31-20 with 8:45 left in the half.
Drew Olson connected from deep to cut the lead under 10, but the Duhawks answered quickly and continued to hold a lead.
After another Olson three cut the lead to 10, Loras scored nine straight and led 51-32 before a Molstead jumper brought the lead back down to 17.
After Hicks went 1-2 from the line, Loras took a 51-35 lead into halftime.
Loras was 9-18 from three in the first half and 19-33 from the field in the half.
The Knights started chipping away at the lead early in the second half with two free throws from Hicks and a bucket from Williams.
The lead was down to 57-45 after two baskets from Molstead and a layup from Hicks with 15:42 left to play.
Loras got the lead back to 19 points before three pointers from Austin Bienemann, Molstead and Cade Daugherty brought the Knights within seven points with 11:08 to go.
A Williams three-point play made the score 68-65, Loras, with 8:56 left.
A Molstead jumper brought the Knights within one, but Loras scored the next four and led 74-69 with 4:15 left to play.
Trailing 76-69, Hicks found an open Bienemann for a three to bring the Knights back within four before a second chance Loras basket put the Duahwks back up 78-72.
Molstead’s fifth three of the night made the score 80-75 Loras, but the Duhawks continued to hold on with timely scoring.
Loras held on to defeat Wartburg 85-80.