FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Wartburg men’s basketball was defeated 79-69 by Wentworth Institute of Technology on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to close play at the Cruzin’ Classic. The Knights are now 4-7 overall and remain 1-2 in American Rivers Conference play.
Marshun Williams scored the first four points for the Knights and the score was 4-4 after two minutes.
WIT went on a 9-0 run and led 13-4 with 14:14 left in the half. The Knights kept chipping away and retook the lead with 7:42 left in the half after a Keagan John three pointer.
There were four lead changes over the next three minutes and the Knights led 29-25. The Leopards retook the lead and went into the break leading 32-31.
WIT stretched the lead to six to begin the second half, but the Knights responded with a Jack Molstead jumper and then a John three pointer
A Donovon Smith layup gave the Knights a 38-37 lead with 15:45 to play. After back and forth scoring the Leopards three-point shooting gave them an eight-point lead.
The Knights cut the lead to three with 8:44 to play, but WIT continued to hold on to their lead.
WIT’s lead got up to 10, but Wartburg continued to cut into the lead and got it to 69-64 with 2:26 to play. After a timeout the Leopards hit another three to push the lead back to eight.
The Knights were unable to close the gap and fell 79-69.