John

Keegan John shoots a deep three over the defender.

 By Julie Drewes

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Wartburg men’s basketball erased a 15-point first half deficit and won 83-80 against Buena Vista University on the road Saturday, Jan. 14. The Knights are now 6-10 overall and move to 3-4 in A-R-C play.

Three minutes into the game Wartburg trailed seven to six after layups from Drew Olson and Codey Hicks. A Marshun Williams layup gave the Knights a 10-9 lead with 15:48 left in the first half.