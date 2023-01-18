STORM LAKE, Iowa – Wartburg men’s basketball erased a 15-point first half deficit and won 83-80 against Buena Vista University on the road Saturday, Jan. 14. The Knights are now 6-10 overall and move to 3-4 in A-R-C play.
Three minutes into the game Wartburg trailed seven to six after layups from Drew Olson and Codey Hicks. A Marshun Williams layup gave the Knights a 10-9 lead with 15:48 left in the first half.
After a Donovon Smith dunk and Cade Daugherty layup, the Knights tied the game at 16. BVU went on a 9-0 run to take a 25-16 lead with 10:45 left in the half. With 6:45 left in the half BVU led by 15.
The Knights’ run got started with a three point play from Williams and then free throws from Austin Bienemann got the lead under 10. With 40 seconds left in the first, John got to the hoop for a layup that cut the lead to one and then Smith got a steal and made two free throws to put the Knights up 39-38 after trailing 15.
The first points of the second half were a dunk from Hicks with an assist from Jack Mosltead. BVU retook the lead for the first time in the half after a 1/2 free throw trip put them up 46-45 with 16:13 left to play.
The Knights took the lead back after two free throws from Molstead and then back-to-back layups from Trent Allard. BVU tied the game back up at 52, but Wartburg responded with five straight points after a Molstead three and Hicks dunk.
A Hicks layup put Wartburg up 61-56 with 9:40 to play. The Knights led 63-56 after two free throws from Bienemann, but BVU responded with a 11-3 run to take a 67-66 lead with just over six minutes left.
With 4:44 left to play, an Olson layup tied the game at 69 apiece. It was tied again at 74 before John scored four straight points for the Knights with under two minutes to play.
The Knights never let the game get tied again and held on for an 83-80 win on the road.