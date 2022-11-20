Grinell- Wartburg men’s basketball (1-1) earned its first win of the season with a 112–89 win over Grinnell College (1-3).
Grinell- Wartburg men’s basketball (1-1) earned its first win of the season with a 112–89 win over Grinnell College (1-3).
Grinnell’s fast paced offense got out to a quick eight points behind two three’s.
A Trent Allard layup tied the game up for Wartburg at 15 all with just over 14 minutes remaining in the half. After back-and-forth play, Jack Molstead tied the game at 28 with a three pointer with an assist from Keagan John.
After being tied 34-34 with 4:18 left in the half, Wartburg went on a 14-5 run to close the half up 48-39. Wartburg shot 56.7% from the field in the first half. Grinnell attempted 24 first half threes to Wartburg’s three.
Molstead and Codey Hicks started the second half with layups to extend the lead to 52-39 early in the second half.
Hicks and Marhsun Williams scored the next 10 points for the Knights. Grinnell was able to cut the lead down to 10 for the first time since early second half with just over 12:30 to play.
Wartburg continued to control a 10+ point lead, but the Pioneer three ball has kept the lead from stretching farther.
After each team traded free throw attempts the score was 81-71 Wartburg with just over seven minutes left. Wartburg went on a 20-9 run and led 101-80 with under three minutes left.
The Knights closed out a 112-89 win.
