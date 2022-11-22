EAST LANSING, Mich. - The No. 5 Wartburg men’s cross country team took second place as a team on a cold and snowy course at the 2022 NCAA Championship meet at Michigan State on Saturday with 129 points. Three Knights earned All-American honors with a top-40 finish and the team finish is the best in program history at this meet.
Christopher Collet finished seventh with a time of 25:06.9, Jacob Green crossed the line in 22nd place with a time of 25:26.1, Connor Lancial finished 34th with a time of 25:33.6, Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn crossed in 41st place in 25:37.8, Sam Schmitz was the 47th runner to finish in 25:43.2, Jack Kinzer finished in 130th place with a time of 26:14.1 and Lance Sobaski finished in 151st place with a time of 26:20.7.